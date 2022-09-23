iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Marquette Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $140.33. 3,117,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,792. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.60 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

