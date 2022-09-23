iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,750,000 after acquiring an additional 62,798 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 381,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,788,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,305,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

