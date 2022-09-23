iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is BG Investment Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

BG Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,923,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,659,000 after purchasing an additional 109,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.29. 45,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,342. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.