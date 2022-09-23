iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 264.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,746. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $115.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

