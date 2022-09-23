iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF makes up about 2.1% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $951,000.

Shares of BATS IYT traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.65. 367,142 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.05. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

