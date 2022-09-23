iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,781 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,898 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,873 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,086,699 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08.

