Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.68

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 3733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,038,000 after acquiring an additional 447,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

