Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,300 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on Shell in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shares of SHEL stock traded down GBX 38.22 ($0.46) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,300.29 ($27.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,217,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,530,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.05. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,214.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,184.71.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

