JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

JKS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.03.

Shares of JKS traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.65. 1,009,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,130. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $1,470,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 156.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 412.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 143,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

