Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 2,145 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna downgraded Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 302,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,350. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

