Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 39,012 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 20.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 1.18% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $242,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

