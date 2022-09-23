Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.49. 80,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,091. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

