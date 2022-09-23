Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,290,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VGT traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,392. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.92 and its 200-day moving average is $363.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

