Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after buying an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,490,280. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

