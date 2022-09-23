Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,437,929. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

