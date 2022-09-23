Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of EPD traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

