Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,498,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 188,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 6.9 %

CNQ stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 228,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.