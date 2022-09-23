Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 938 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of VBK traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.92. 39,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,150. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
