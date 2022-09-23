JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is HB Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,716,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,914 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 5.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $286,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 664.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 120,896 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,285,861 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

