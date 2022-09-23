Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 252,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,645,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 248,902 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.