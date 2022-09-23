Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 252,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,645,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,320.11% and a negative net margin of 1,628.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 248,902 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

