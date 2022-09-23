Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $345.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

