Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) is Meyer Handelman Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 2.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $59,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,551. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.