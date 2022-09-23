Kingswood (LON:KWG) Trading Down 8%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating) shares dropped 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.20 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28). Approximately 26,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 43,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.30).

Kingswood Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

