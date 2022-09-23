KittyCake Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (KCAKE)

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. KittyCake has a market capitalization of $93,685.95 and approximately $102,278.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KittyCake has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KittyCake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004376 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011140 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
KittyCake Profile
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KittyCake Coin Trading
