Kommunitas (KOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282,905.00

Kommunitas (KOM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $103.21 million and approximately $282,905.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas was first traded on May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 22,638,693,265 coins. The official website for Kommunitas is kommunitas.net. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kommunitas is https://reddit.com/r/Kommunitas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kommunitas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.”

