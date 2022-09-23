Lannebo Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Viavi Solutions makes up approximately 0.5% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 73,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 265.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.