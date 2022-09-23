Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 9.7%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.35 and last traded at $57.28. 8,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 605,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.44.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $957.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,281 shares of company stock valued at $995,921. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $24,125,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after buying an additional 142,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

