Leoni (ETR:LEO) Shares Down 1.1%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €6.80 ($6.94) and last traded at €6.85 ($6.99). 57,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.93 ($7.07).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.20) price target on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.00. The stock has a market cap of $223.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.93.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

