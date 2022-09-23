LGCY Network (LGCY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.78 Million

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and $37,520.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network was first traded on July 30th, 2020. LGCY Network’s total supply is 54,014,482,078 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LGCY Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community.LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization.”

