Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.28

Shares of Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and traded as high as $47.73. Linamar shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 896 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LIMAF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Linamar from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

