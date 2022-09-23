LockTrip Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.06 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $10.06 million and $81,568.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002891 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.00624523 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00134280 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.