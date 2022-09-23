Lyra (LYRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.25 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Lyra has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $142,611.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lyra coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lyra has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lyra Profile

Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.

Buying and Selling Lyra

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lyra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lyra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

