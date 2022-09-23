Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34 billion-$24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.36 billion.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 453,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,951,987. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.08.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Macy’s by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

