Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.11

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 44907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTAY. Nomura lowered shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Makita Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Makita had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

