Manchester City Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $131.60 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $131.60 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $6.58 or 0.00034461 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

