Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 266 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.24 and its 200 day moving average is $247.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $207.68 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

