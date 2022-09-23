Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Marcus & Millichap traded as low as $33.72 and last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 1862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.20. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

