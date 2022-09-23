Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $384.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

