Marquette Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 625.2% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 701.1% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

DVY stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.24. 1,675,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,412. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.89 and a one year high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

