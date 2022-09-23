Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.16

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.16 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 12938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Masco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,892,000 after acquiring an additional 273,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Masco by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after buying an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Masco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Masco by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,433,000 after buying an additional 573,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

