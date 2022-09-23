Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.01

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.01 and last traded at $69.07, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.44.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

