Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Herold Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.5% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.58. 3,214,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,579. The company has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $290.24 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.44.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

