Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises about 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.81. 26,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.98.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

