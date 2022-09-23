Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,253,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day moving average of $186.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

