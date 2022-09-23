Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $12.21 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

NYSE PNC traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $151.97. 43,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,032. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.71. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

