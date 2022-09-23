Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $226,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.05. 6,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

