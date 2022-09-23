Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $24.20 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,926 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 3.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 66,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,453. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

