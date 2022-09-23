Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 2,205 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,115,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.14. 52,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,217. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.31.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

