Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,631 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ABB by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in ABB during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ABB by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 1.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

ABB Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

