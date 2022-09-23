Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $9.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.07. 1,863,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,083. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

